San Luis Obispo county just one of the areas in which developers have invested millions of dollars in the cannabis industry.

The US department of agriculture says the total acreage of hemp planted nationwide jumped from about 32-thousand acres to more than 146-thousand acres.

Oil company executives in Dallas, Texas formed Delta Ag, a new cannabis company. It did $16 million in revenue so far this year.

We’ve seen the growth in San Luis Obispo county over the past few years.