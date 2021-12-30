In Sports 12.30.2021

The Arroyo Grande beat Atascadero Greyhounds boys basketball team 53-33 Wednesday night to take third place at the Atascadero Christmas Classic. The eagles improve to 7-7 for the season. Greyhounds are now 9-4. The Greyhounds Corbin Rossi was named to the tournament’s all-star team.

The Hanford Bullpups beat Montclair 61-15 to win the tournament’s championship game yesterday.

Templeton’s scheduled game against Paso Robles was cancelled Wednesday afternoon.

Seven teams took part in the tournament. Bishop Amat dropped out of the tournament because of covid issues.