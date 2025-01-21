Capital Projects Update in Paso Robles 01.21.2025

Weekly Project Update

The Paso Robles public works department has released an update for projects in the city.

Golden Hill road repairs from Creston to Rolling Hills continue, with crews raising manhole lids currently. Traffic control is in effect from Creston to Ardmore road, and the project is expected to be completed in March.

Phase one of the Creston Corridor Project is still ongoing, expected to finish in February 2026. Currently crews are improving the concrete, with active traffic control from Orchard to Shannon Hill drive.

In late February, in the Serenade and Brahma neighborhoods, a project will begin to treat slurry seals.

Residents can expect roadwork to take approximately 50 days, but they will have access to their homes at all times throughout the project.