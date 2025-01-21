Improvements Made to South River Road 1.21.2025

The city of Paso Robles announced several improvements to south River road have been completed.

The first is a rectangular rapid-flashing beacon, which aims to enhance pedestrian safety when crossing the road. Rapidly flashing lights are activated when a pedestrian is present at the location near Serenade.

Additional improvements to the roadway include a bike lane adjustment at the south end, which the city says improves cyclist accessibility.

And to increase visibility, nearby trees have been trimmed.