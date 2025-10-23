Carbajal Demands Investigation Into Trump Admin’s Alleged Illegal Promo of Partisan Messages 10.23.2025

Congressman Salud Carbajal’s sent a letter to acting special counsel Jamieson Greer yesterday, demanding that the office of special counsel immediately investigate the Trump administration’s “apparently illegal use of government resources to promote a partisan political agenda.”

Carbajal’s letter is in response to posts made on government websites and reported emails to employees regarding the government shutdown. Carbajals’ letter says: “the hath act is clear: federal employees must remain impartial in the performance of their duties, regardless of political climate or leadership.” Carbajal’s letter specifically sites partisan messaging on the Los Padres national forest website, placing the blame of the government shutdown on congressional democrats.

The website reads: “The radical left democrats shut down the government… president Trump has made it clear he wants the government open and support those who feed, fuel, and clothe the American people.”

Carbajal’s letter says: “regardless of which party holds power, such messaging violates the foundational principal that federal agencies serve the American people, not partisan agendas.”