Hazardous Fuels Reduction Effort Along Atascadero Creek Next Week 10.23.2025

The San Luis Obispo county fire safe council, in partnership with the city of Atascadero, will begin a hazardous fuels reduction project along Atascadero creek for wildfire mitigation efforts.

The city says this project extends from the 3 Bridges parking area to the Salinas river. The project will reduce accumulated vegetation that can fuel wildfires, improve emergency access, and lower the risk of ignition in this area.

Work is scheduled to begin next week, and will take approximately three to five weeks to complete. Crews will work to remove flammable vegetation on both sides of the creek, chipped and dispersed on site.

The city says in some cases, limited vegetation removal may extend slightly onto private property to meet objectives; these private property owners will be contacted for approval prior to any such work.