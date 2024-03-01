Carbajal Introduces Legislation to Increase Pell Grant Award 03.01.2024

Representatives Salud Carbajal and Adam Schiff introduced the Degrees not Debt act to the house yesterday.

The act seeks to double the pell grant award to $14,800, up from $7,395. Carbajal’s office says that student loan debt in the United States total more than 1.7 trillion dollars, which is nearly twice the total credit card debt held by Americans.

Carbajal’s office further said that over seven million students rely on pell grants, but they currently cover only a fifth of the average cost of an American four-year college.