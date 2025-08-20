Cayucos Veterans Hall Grand Reopening Set For August 25th – 8.20.2025

The Cayucos veterans hall, which first closed in 2016, will be reopening soon.

The hall has been renamed to the Cayucos Landing, and is set to have a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 25th, starting at 3:30 pm. Upgrades to the structure include restored architectural features, improved access to coastal views, and modernized amenities.

The veterans hall has long stood as a centerpiece of Cayucos history. The building has served as a hub for gatherings, celebrations, weddings, community meetings, and local commerce.

Reservations for Cayucos Landing is expected to open later in August.