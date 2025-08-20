Paso Robles May Allow Adult Cannabis Delivery & Storefronts 8.20.2025

The city of Paso Robles may be expanding what cannabis services are currently allowed. Last night the city council discussed its current cannabis policies, and opportunities for allowing recreational cannabis delivery, as well as retail storefronts.

Following discussion and public comment, the council moved forward with two directions to staff:

One is to return with an updated cannabis ordinance to allow existing medical cannabis delivery businesses to deliver adult use cannabis. The second is to return with a framework to potentially authorize cannabis retail storefronts within the city.

The motion was approved 4 – 1. Councilman Bausch dissenting, against the idea of retail storefronts for cannabis.