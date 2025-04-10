Celebration of Life For Ret Atascadero Fire Chief, Michael Glenn Hicks 4.10.2025

The city of Atascadero has released a statement, honoring the legacy of retired fire chief, Michael Glenn Hicks.

The city says Hicks passed away March 1, 2025, in Wickenburg, Arizona due to a heart related illness. Hicks, according to the city, began his career with atascadero fire in 1966, and served as fire chief for over 13 years after rising through the ranks.

The city says fire services expanded significantly under his leadership, and played an instrumental role in launching paramedic level medical service in 1984, and opening fire station 2 in 1986.

The city will be holding a Celebration of Life for former chief Hicks Sunday, April 27th at 3 pm at the Atascadero lake pavilion.