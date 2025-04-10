City of Paso to Begin Revegetation of Salinas Riverbed 4.10.2025

salinas river Press Release

City of Paso Robles announced they will be conducting a revegetation planting project in the Salinas river corridor, starting April 14th and going through May 15th.

The city has regularly managed and removed the vegetation in the Salinas river as part of wildfire mitigation. And as part of state law requirements, the city must offset the impacts of fuel management to “restore native habitat within the river ecosystem.”

The city says they will install native trees, shrubs, and grasses along select areas within the river. Temporary access may be limited in planting zones along the river walk trail from 13th street to Navajo court.

The city says the River Walk Trail will remain open at all times, however.