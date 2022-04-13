Charles Paddock Zoo 04.13.2022

At eleven Tuesday, a crowd of kids and parents gathered around the meerkat enclosure as zookeeper Katie Mulder fed them with a long spoon. Then Katie talked with visitors about the meerkats.

Zoo director Alan Baker says the public feeding continue this week.

So, today at eleven, they feed the Malayan tiger. The zookeeper will not be inside the cage when the tiger is fed. Same for the American alligator feeding tomorrow.

The Spring Festival continues through next week at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.