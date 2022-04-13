Elk Grove Shooting 04.13.2022

Police identify the victim of a fatal shooting at a short term rental in Elk Grove last weekend. He’s 18-year-old Jaylen Tolbert. Jaylen turned 18-years-old a week before he was murdered.

Tolbert was attending a graduation party at the short term rental. Some people showed up wearing ski masks. There was a scuffle at the front door, and Jaylen Tolbert was shot.

The owners of the short term rental and Air BnB removed the short term rental listing from the rental platform so the owners can repair the bullet holes and clean up the mess.

Elk Grove police are still looking for a suspect. A spokesman for Air BnB called it an isolated incident. She said, “We have problems with noise and parking issues at short term rentals. Sometimes there’s violence, but rarely do murders occur at our short term rentals.”

Air BnB is cooperating with police during their investigation. Police did not say if there had been previous calls to the short term rental

The Tolbert family has created a GoFundMe account to pay for Jaylen’s memorial services.