Charles Paddock Zoo 07.26.2022

We learn that the Atascadero Wine Festival generated 10 thousand dollars for the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.

Assistant city manager Terri Banish says the credit goes to the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, and the Atascadero Wine Festival committee.

And she says summer events at the Charles Paddock Zoo continue next week. They have another event next week at the zoo.

Wild About Art will be Saturday August sixth at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.

For more information go to visitatascadero.com.