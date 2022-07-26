Other Stories This Tuesday 07.26.2022

A construction project begins today on highway one which may cause traffic delays in Big Sur. They’re working to enhance draining infrastructure from one mile north of the Henry Miller library to about a mile south of the Big Sur post office. That’s 45 miles north of the San Luis Obispo county line. One way traffic control will be in effect.

The Danish company which makes vaccines for monkey pox says it’s preparing to run production through the night to meet surging demand. The disease is most common among gay men, particularly in Europe, but also in the US.

A rare 1952 baseball card of Mickey Mantle is going up for auction next month. It may sell for more than $10 million dollars when the auction ends August 27th. Bidding is already up to $4.2 million. The card is one of a handful in near-perfect condition.