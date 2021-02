In Atascadero, the Charles Paddock Zoo reopens, with some restrictions.

Flamingos, welcoming visitors back to the zoo. You must wear a mask to visit the park. And they are only allowing 40 people into the zoo at one time, but that did not present a problem yesterday.

Weekdays, the limit should not cause delays at the Charles Paddock Zoo.

The zoo is open from 10-4 seven days a week. Beginning March first, it will be open 10-5, but right now it’s open 10-4.