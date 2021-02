One person dead after a car crash off highway 41 in Atascadero. The accident occurred around 8:15 Saturday night near Frog Hollow road

Three people hospitalized after a Santa Maria shooting. It occurred Saturday night around 10:30 on North Mary drive.

Amtrak suspends operation between San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara because of track damage from the storms. They have buses to transport passengers around that section of track.