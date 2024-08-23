Charles Paddock Zoo Annual Brew at the Zoo 8.23.2024

The Charles Paddock Zoo and the city of Atascadero have announced the date of the 11th annual “Brew at the Zoo!”

The event is scheduled for September 7th from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, with a variety of craft breweries available from San Luis Obispo county and the surrounding area. An ongoing list will be kept at the city of Atascadero’s website. Nonalcoholic beverages will also be available for designated drivers from Paradise Shaved Ice.

Entertainment will feature the Vibe Setters and Ghost Monster, music with Medina Light Show, and a variety of games and contests!

Food vendors will also be on site selling tacos, wraps, sandwiches, hot dogs, and frozen treats.

Tickets are available now online – $40 per person, and $15 for designated driver tickets.