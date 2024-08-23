SLO Superintendent Releases Statement For Start of School Year 8.23.2024

Superintendent for San Luis Obispo county’s office of education, Dr. James Brescia, has released a statement for the start of this school year.

The statement says that nearly 34,000 students have been welcomed to schools throughout the county. Interested substitute teachers, bus drivers, and other school employees are still needed by all agencies.

Dr. Brescia also said staff throughout the county have reviewed emergency preparedness plans during the summer in the countywide drill, which included all of the county’ schools. Safety discussions were also reviewed by county officials and law enforcement officers at the recent county superintendent council meeting.

Employees throughout the school district will be recognized and honored in October at the employee of the year dinner at Cuesta college, Dr. Brescia said.