Charles Paddock Zoo Holding Wild About Art Event This Saturday 7.30.2024

The Charles Paddock Zoo will be holding a day of fun and art in its Wild About Art event.

On Saturday, August 3rd from 10 am to 3 pm, zoo visitors will be able to participate in arts and crafts at the zoo, enjoy live music with DJ Andy Morris, savor paradise shaved ice, and see some central coast artists providing demonstrations and workshops. The zoo animals may also put on their own artistic pieces.

The event is included with admission to the Charles Paddock Zoo on August 3rd.

For more information, you can visit: charlespaddockzoo.com.