Atascadero Accepting Apps For 2024 Fall Recreation Guide Advertisements 7.30.2024

The city of Atascadero’s official recreation guide, published three times per year and mailed to nearly 15,000 residents, is accepting applications for advertisements.

The guide is the city’s official source of information for a variety of classes, activities, youth and adult sports schedules, and a host of other programs. Each publication is also maintained with up-to-date information on the city’s website.

Advertisement space is limited, and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The deadline for applying for the fall space deadline is August 2nd, and the guide publishes mid-August.

The winter guide and summer guide will provide opportunities in November this year, and early April next year.