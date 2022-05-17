Charter County Debate 05.17.2022

This afternoon, San Luis Obispo county supervisors will discuss making San Luis Obispo county a Charter County.

The intent is to prevent the governor from appointing a new supervisor when one dies, as is what happened with supervisor Paul Texiera, who died in office, and governor Jerry Brown appointed Caren Ray to take his place.

Or in the case of supervisor Adam Hill, who also died in office, and governor Gavin Newsom selected Dawn Ortiz-Legg to replace him until this election.

The supervisors will discuss the proposal during the afternoon session. It’s item #42 on the agenda this afternoon.

The Charter County proposal.