Paso Robles City Council 05.17.2022

Tonight, Paso Robles city council meets tonight at the library conference center. It’s the first meeting of the month. The council did not meet May 3rd, because the council attended a conference.

Three proclamations tonight. This is Older American month, National Foster Care month and Hunger Awareness Day is this month.

The council will get a capital projects report from Ditas Esperanza. The council will also receive report from Gina Fitzpatrick on the homelessness futures study. Gina is the president CEO of the Paso Robles chamber of commerce.

City manager Ty Lewis will give a report on ECHO’s $444,000 funding request.

Ty Lewis will describe the status of the Paso Robles downtown Parking Advisory Commission. Lewis will also report on the city revenue generation priorities and direction, including the money generated by the parking fines imposed on locals and visitors who park downtown.