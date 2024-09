A wildfire broke out yesterday along Chimineas road, east of Santa Maria and near the Carrizo Plains.

According to Cal Fire’s incident page, the fire started at around 9:23 yesterday morning, though the cause is unknown.

The Chimineas fire quickly grew to 1200 acres within a few hours. No structures were threatened, however, and containment has significantly improved.

As of this morning, the Chimineas fire is at 90% containment.