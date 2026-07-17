CHP Closes Section of Highway 41 Past Cholame Y Due to Cotton Fire 07.17.2026

A stretch of highway 41 is currently closed past the Cholame Y due to a vegetation fire.

The fire was first reported at about 4:32 pm yesterday, according to CHP’s incident page. The blaze is located just past the San Luis Obispo county line on highway 41, and is in Kern county. Due to the clean-up needed from the fire, Caltrans will be manning the closure for several days.

Until further notice, highway 41 from the Cholame Y to highway 33 is closed. Forward progress of the blaze was stopped at 80 acres.