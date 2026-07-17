Man Convicted of 15 Felony Sex Crimes in San Luis Obispo County 07.17.2026

A jury has convicted 41-year-old Teodulo Vasquez-Jimenez of multiple sex crimes against two victims.

The DA’s office says Jimenez’s crimes occurred in San Luis Obispo county between 2009 and 2023, when the victims were 14 years old and younger. In the city of Paso Robles, both victims experienced sexual abuse over several years, according to the DA’s office. Vasquez-Jimenez faces a maximum sentence of 280 years to life in state prison. He faces significantly increased penalties under California law due to these offenses being committed against multiple young victims.

He is scheduled to be sentenced August 11th. District attorney Dan Dow admired the courage of the victims who came forward.