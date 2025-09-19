CHP Conducting DUI/Driver License Checkpoint this Saturday – 9.19.2025

The Templeton area California Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Atascadero police department, will be conducting a DUI/driver license checkpoint.

The checkpoint will be held on Saturday, September 20th between the hours of 5 pm and 1 am. The location will be determined and available through the CHP Templeton area’s public information officer, Ryan Armstrong no later than 3 pm on September 20th. Armstrong can be contacted at (805) 500 6720.

Trained CHP and APD officers will be on site, equipped with breath testing devices to measure accurate blood alcohol concentration levels of suspected drunk drivers.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California office of traffic safety.