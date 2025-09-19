City of Paso Robles Welcomes New Assistant City Manager 9.19.2025

The city of Paso Robles has hired a new assistant city manager, after a “highly competitive, nationwide recruitment process.”

The city has chosen to appoint David Malewitz to the position. The city says he brings “a strong background in public administration, infrastructure development, and organizational leadership,” recently serving as city manager for the city of Eloy in Arizona. The city says in Eloy, Mr. Malewitz was responsible for leading the strategic planning and delivery of city services to a community of 19,000 residents, managing a $109 million municipal budget.

Mr. Malewitz will oversee multiple divisions in the city manager’s office and lead initiatives focused on employee development and organizational leadership. His official start date will be confirmed in the coming weeks.