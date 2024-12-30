CHP Entering New Years Maximum Enforcement Period 12.30.2024

The California Highway Patrol will be entering their New Year’s maximum enforcement period starting at 6 pm on December 31st.

The MEP will go through Wednesday, January 1st at 11:59 pm. All available CHP officers will be patrolling to ensure travelers are driving safe.

During last year’s Maximum Enforcement Period during the new year’s holiday, 892 DUI arrests were made statewide. CHP also says five deaths were recorded during those 30 hours within their jurisdiction.

If you spot a driver who appears to be impaired while on the road, CHP asks you to call 911 immediately and be ready to provide details.