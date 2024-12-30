New Year’s Eve Bonfire in Paso Robles Tomorrow Night 12.30.2024

The city of Paso Robles will be holding its free New Year’s Eve celebration tomorrow night in the downtown city park.

The event runs from 7 to 11 pm, and is designed for all ages. Entertainment for tomorrow will be the Lucky Devil’s Band, returning from last year’s celebration. Guests can enjoy drinks from local vendors, as well as food trucks if they haven’t gone dining in downtown Paso Robles.

The family-friendly countdown will begin at 9 pm, aligning with midnight on the east coast, which lets attendees celebrate and still make it home before midnight. The bonfire will be in the decomposed granite area.

Enjoy the New Year’s Eve bonfire tomorrow night from 7 to 11 pm.