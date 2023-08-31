CHP Entering Tri-State Maximum Enforcement Period 8.31.2023

The California Highway Patrol announced yesterday that it will be partnering with the Nevada Highway Patrol and Arizona Department of Safety this Labor Day weekend for a maximum enforcement period.

The tri-state enforcement begins tomorrow at 6 pm, and goes until 11:59 pm on Monday, September 4th. In a release by the CHP, the enforcement period will ensure everyone reaches their destinations safely, and a special emphasis will be placed on identifying and apprehending those suspected to be driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

CHP says during last year’s MEP, they made more than 900 arrests for DUI, and issued nearly 5700 speeding citations, but tragically, 52 people were killed in crashes on California’s roads. CHP advises avoiding becoming a statistic: always designate a sober driver, utilize ride-share services, and always wear your seatbelt.