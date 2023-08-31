City of Atascadero Announces 2023 F-14 Pavement Project 8.31.2023

The city of Atascadero’s public works department announced yesterday that much of the work for the F-14 pavement rehabilitation project will begin in early September.

According to the release, the project consists of pavement rehabilitation for a total of 3.3 miles of roadway in the central and northeast areas of town. These include Magnolia avenue, Mercedes avenue, Palma avenue, Cabrillo avenue, and more.

The public works department says that roadway treatments will range from light resurfacing to full construction. Souza Construction has been contracted to complete work for this project, and is anticipated to last approximately five months.

The city of Atascadero says it will work closely with residents and other roadway users to minimize inconvenience, but delays should be expected.

Anyone with questions is advised to contact public works for the city of Atascadero.