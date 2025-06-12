CHP Holding Child Passenger Seat Check-Up Event 6.12.2025

The California Highway Patrol announced they will be holding a child passenger safety seat check-up event.

The event takes place this Saturday, June 14th from 8 am to noon in the Target parking lot in San Luis Obispo. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be on-site to perform inspections for child safety seats, and teach parents and caregivers how to choose the right car seats for their children.

CHP says motor vehicle crashes are a leading killer for children in the United States. In 2024, over one-third of child passengers killed in car crashes weren’t in car seats, booster seats, or wearing seatbelts, CHP says.

All parents and caregivers are invited to attend this free event.