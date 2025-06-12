City of Paso Robles Facilities Closed on Juneteenth Celebration 6.12.2025

City facilities in Paso Robles will be closed on Thursday, June 19th, in commemoration of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States, marked by the end of the American Civil War on June 19, 1865.

Although the city’s facilities will be closed on the actual holiday, the city plans to hold its juneteenth celebration in the downtown city park on Saturday, June 21st.

More information on the celebration will be shared as it becomes available.