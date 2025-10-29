CHP Launching Maximum Enforcement Period on Halloween 10.29.2025

The California Highway Patrol announced they will be entering a 12-hour maximum enforcement period this Halloween.

The period will start at 6 pm on Friday, October 31st, and will go through 6 am on Saturday, November 1st. During this operation, all available CHP officers will be on patrol statewide to protect motorists and prevent impaired driving.

Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or a combination can lead to serious consequences and penalties. On average, more than 800 fatal crashes involving impaired drivers claim over 900 lives each year in California.

Drivers arrested for DUI face a suspended license, fines and penalties, mandatory DUI education programs, and jail time.