Nipomo Man Sentenced For Possession & Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material 10.29.2025

The county district attorney’s office announced that a Nipomo man has been sentenced to eight years in state prison for possession and distribution of thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

The DA’s office says the investigation began on March 13, 2025, when a county sheriff deputy observed the defendant, Gregory Allen Kornman, engaging in lewd conduct in his vehicle on the side of a road in Nipomo. An investigation led to the discovery of more than 3,000 videos of child sexual abuse material on Kornman’s cell phone and Gateway computer, actively transmitting this material to other individuals.

The DA’s office says this material also includes extremely disturbing content depicting sadism, masochism, and violence against infants, toddlers, and young children. Written statements and audio recordings from Kornman expresses great detail of his desires to kidnap, rape, and torture young children.

Kornman faces a maximum punishment due to these crimes.