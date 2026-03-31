CHP Releases Details of Fatal 101 Collision at Bottom of Cuesta Grade 03.31.2026

The California Highway Patrol has released further details of the collision that took place Saturday night at the bottom of the Cuesta grade, confirming one fatality.

CHP says that at about 9:30 pm, a Toyota Camry attempted to turn left onto southbound 101 from Higuera Ranch. A Toyota Highlander, traveling northbound, collided with the Camry, barreling across the southbound lanes and into the right hand shoulder. The Camry sustained major damage, according to CHP, and was disabled and blacked out while facing the wrong way in the number 1 northbound lane.

An adult female passenger of the Camry attempted to exit the vehicle. However, the driver of a Hyundai Tuscon traveling northbound hit the blacked out Camry, throwing the woman from the vehicle and into the southbound left turn lane at Higuera Ranch. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five others were transported to a local hospital for minor to moderate injuries.