Lainey Wilson to Perform at California Mid-State Fair 03.31.2026

The California Mid-State Fair has announced Lainey Wilson will perform as part of the Michelob Ultra Concert series, Friday, July 17th.

The opening show will be Colton Dawson. Lainey Wilson is a country singer and songwriter, with nine country music association awards. Her singles include “Can’t Sit Still,” “Watermelon Moonshine,” and 2x platinum “Heart Like a Truck.” She’s collaborated with Jelly Roll, Hardy, Post Malone, and Dolly Parton.

Colton Dawson is a “rising country singer-songwriter” with a soulful voice, sharp guitar work, and honest storytelling. He blends classic country roots with fresh, heartfelt songwriting.

Tickets for this concert go on sale this Friday, April 3rd at 10 am.