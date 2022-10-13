Chris Huot 10.13.2022

Paso Robles has a new assistant city manager. Chris Huot started work in January. He provides experience and technical expertise which the city needs right now.

He comes to Paso Robles after more than five years as assistant city manager in Bakersfield, which is a big city. The budget in Bakersfield is about $700 million a year, compared to $200 million in Paso Robles.

Tomorrow on KPRL, Huot talks about some of the issues facing Paso Robles and his experience with similar issues in Bakersfield and Lubbock.