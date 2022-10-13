Other Stories This Thursday 10.13.2022

Have you received your ballot?

Those ballots in the mail in San Luis Obispo county. Acting county clerk recorder Elaino Cano tells the Tribune, “We’re gearing up. We’re now in the thick of it.”

President Joe Biden in California campaigning for democrats running in the November election. After campaigning in California, Biden will head to Oregon to campaign for a democratic gubernatorial candidate. Polls show republican Christine Drazan is leading in the polls over democrat Tina Kotek, who is a lesbian from Pennsylvania. Drazan is a mother of two from Klamath Falls, Oregon. Betsy Johnson is running as an independent, and is taking more votes from democrats than republicans.

Jurors in the Paul Flores trial in Salinas had a three day break, but they’ll resume deliberation today. That trial is expected to last through this month. The issue, the disappearance and suspected murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart back in 1996.