Churches Reopen in CA 2.08.2021

Thanks to a US supreme court ruling, churches may reopen in California. The supreme court ruled on a lawsuit brought by a church in Chula Vista. That ruling struck down Newsom’s rules forbidding indoor church services. The court ruled on a 6-3 vote, that governor Gavin Newsom’s rules violated the church’s first amendment rights.

Over the weekend, governor Gavin Newsom changed guidelines for indoor worship. The guidelines follow the governor’s color-coded tier system. Houses of worship may allow 25% capacity in counties designated purple and red. 50% capacity for orange and yellow counties.

San Luis Obispo county is designated purple, so churches in the county are now allowed to allow indoor services with 25% capacity.