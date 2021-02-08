Coronavirus Cases Count 2.08.2021

The San Luis Obispo county health department releasing a new count on coronavirus cases in the county.

114 new cases reported on Friday. Three more deaths. For the first time in several days, they release the ages of the fatalities. One between 50 and 64. The other two between 65 and 84.

So far, 194 people have died with the virus. The average age is over 85. The majority of those who died were in nursing homes with underlying health conditions.

Worldwide, 2.3 million people have died. During the swine flu epidemic of 1916-1919, between 50 and 100 million people died. The world’s population then was only 23% what it is today.