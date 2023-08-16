City Council Approves Grant Planning App 8.16.2023

The Paso Robles city council unanimously voted to authorize the city manager to provide a letter of commitment for a California state grant.

The grant would fund up to five hundred thousand dollars for a feasibility study on a community resilience center in Centennial park.

Last night’s presentation by community services director Angelica Fortin said a community resilience center would provide needed infrastructure to support the community through extreme weather conditions. The center would also be built with library and recreational facilities to create a strong community hub outside of emergencies.

The study would look at centennial park’s suitability for a resilience center, as well as look into upgrading and integrating the current buildings at centennial park. A feasibility study does not guarantee commitment by the city for any construction.