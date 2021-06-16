City of Atascadero 6.16.2021

The city of Atascadero is celebrating a new plaza across from the sunken gardens, and right next to the new La Plaza development. There will be a ribbon cutting at the location this afternoon.

That’s Terrie Banish of the city. From 5-6:30 this afternoon, during Farmer’s Market there will be a lot going on at the new plaza next to El Camino Real.

The Jump Jax will play this afternoon at La Plaza.

The ribbon cutting event runs from 5-6:30 this afternoon at the plaza across El Camino from the sunken gardens and Farmers Market this afternoon.