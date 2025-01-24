City of Atascadero Approves Annual Community Road Report 1.24.2025

The Atascadero city council approved its 2024 annual community road report in its January 14th meeting.

The road report details and highlights the improved roads and projects funded by measure F-14, which has been extended by measure I-24 in the November 2024 election.

The city has released a statement on this report, saying that the sales tax will generate approximately 3 million dollars annually to address road and infrastructure repairs. The release also says community members should expect to receive mailed copies of the 2024 road report in February, which lists the roads, drainage, and roadside slips repaired from F-14, and highlights projects planned for 2025.

The release says 2025 improvements will occur on Los Osos road, Colorado avenue, San Andreas avenue and more.