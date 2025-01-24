City of Morro Bay Launches Bi-Annual Survey For City Development 1.24.2025

Every two years, the city of Morro Bay launches a survey to gather community feedback and input for development prioritization.

The 12-question survey is available on the city’s website, and helps guide the city’s budget development for the next two fiscal years.

The survey asks questions such as how residents would like the city to keep up with rising costs for city services, their satisfaction with the city services, what infrastructure projects they believe the city should focus on, and what local issues they believe are most important in the community.

The survey’s due date is February 15th.