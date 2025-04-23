City of Atascadero Begins Process For Sewer Rate Increase 4.23.2025

A public hearing has been set for June 10, 2025, for the Atascadero city council to consider a proposed sewer rate increase.

In its meeting last night, council was presented with a two-year plan for a wastewater capital improvement program. The city’s wastewater system is facing rising costs for maintenance and infrastructure, and its wastewater treatment plant is no longer in compliance with state law.

To fund upgrades, ongoing costs, and designs, the city is proposing an 18.5% increase to rates for the next two years. The increase for this fiscal year will be discussed at the public hearing.

Funds collected from the increase are also proposed to be used for designing and outreach for alternatives, as the cost for the treatment plant’s construction is around a hundred million dollars.

If a majority of ratepayers protest the increase, it cannot take effect. The council voted 4 – 1 to approve the proposal, with councilmember Peek dissenting.