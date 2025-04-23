Fort Hunter Liggett Annual Youth Fishing Derby This Weekend 4.23.2025

20250421 Fishing Derby Media Advisory

The 23rd Annual Youth Fishing Derby at Fort Hunter Liggett will be held this Saturday, April 26th.

The derby starts at 6:30 am and goes until noon. This free event invites children of all skill levels, up to age 15, to compete in various age groups.

This event is a fantastic opportunity for military and local youth to bond, learn about fishing, and experience the joy of reeling in a big one.

Children 15 and under fish for free, with no Fort Hunter Liggett permit required. Anglers who reel in the largest fish in each category will be given a prize.

Following the derby, open fishing will continue at the Del Venturi pond. Adults will require a valid California fishing license.

Signage will be posted on roads to aid participants in navigating to the event site.