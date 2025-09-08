City of Atascadero Cancels Public Hearing For Short Term Rental Policies 9.08.2025

The city of Atascadero initially scheduled a public hearing for Short Term Rental (STR) regulations in its next meeting.

The city instructed staff to develop new regulations and standards for STRs in October, 2024. The Atascadero planning commission recommended several changes, including requiring owner-occupany for single-family zond properties to operate an STR.

However, the city of Atascadero has announced this public hearing for its next meeting on September 9th has been removed from the agenda.

The next planning commission meeting, scheduled for September 16th, was cancelled on September 3rd, citing a “lack of business.”