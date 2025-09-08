City of Paso Robles Seeking Food Truck Vendors For New Year’s Eve Celebration 9.08.2025

Press Release – Food trucks vendors wanted for New Year’s Eve 2025

The city of Paso Robles annual New Year’s Eve celebration will return to the downtown city park.

Festivities will take place from 7 to 11 pm on New Year’s Eve, and the city is seeking six interested local food trucks to be a part of the event. The city says they event is anticipated to draw in over 6,000 attendees.

The city is seeking food truck vendors with unique menus and festive decor to compliment the event, while avoiding direct competition with nearby downtown restaurants.

The celebration will include a bonfire, live music, and adult beverages. A special display starts at 9 pm to coincide with the New Year’s Eve celebration on the east coast, so families can enjoy the occasion and return home on time before midnight.

The event is open for all ages.